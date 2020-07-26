Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Heat to ebb as storm chances ramp up

By Andy Chilian
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After high temperatures in the 90s over the weekend, the heat will begin to relax throughout the week ahead as the Tri-State sees more opportunities for showers and thunderstorms.

Isolated showers across southeastern Kentucky will fade by sunset Sunday evening, and all of the Tri-State will see a mainly clear sky overnight with patchy fog. Low temperatures fall to near 70 degrees.

On Monday, expect a partly cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Humidity will remain uncomfortably high as afternoon temperatures top out in the low 90s. This means “feels like” temperatures will be close to 100 degrees. Remember to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade or in an air-conditioned building if spending any extended time outdoors.

Scattered showers and storms will continue Monday night into Tuesday morning as a cold front nears the area. Low temperatures fall to near 70 degrees.

On Tuesday, expect a mostly cloudy sky as showers, along with a few thunderstorms, becomew more common throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

A few showers may linger into Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, decent sunshine will return with highs reaching the upper 80s.

Thursday will see a mostly cloudy sky with showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 80s.

Friday into the upcoming weekend will see a partly cloudy sky with shower and storm chances continuing each day. Afternoon highs will rise to the mid to upper 80s.

