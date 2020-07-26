Gov. Beshear: 316 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths reported Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 316 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 27,079 cases.

“I want you to know that the White House and Kentucky state government are in complete agreement that the escalation of cases is going to require us to take some new steps,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’re going to announce those steps tomorrow and we’ll talk through the what and the why behind each one.”

Eight new cases were from children ages 5 and younger.

“Kentucky is in that spot now where if we don’t act, we will look a lot like states in the South that are facing devastating consequences,” said Gov. Beshear. “Thankfully today’s numbers are lower than what we’ve seen recently, but we know less testing comes in on Sundays.”

The Governor also reported four new deaths today.

They include a 70-year-old woman from Harlan County; a 37-year-old man and an 87-year-old woman from Jefferson County; and a 76-year-old man from Ohio County.

“Last week was a difficult one in the United States and in Kentucky,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “Nationally, cases surpassed 4.1 million, and in our commonwealth, over 27,000 cases have now been reported. It seems like an eternity since we reported Kentucky’s first positive COVID-19 patient on March 6. Every day is important and the upcoming week will determine which additional measures will be needed to blunt the increase of COVID-19 in our commonwealth. Please avoid crowds, socially distance at least six feet and wear a face covering when in public. Together, Team Kentucky can beat COVID-19.”

As of Saturday, there have been at least 582,521 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.41%. At least 7,421 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

