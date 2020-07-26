Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 316 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths reported Sunday

(AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 316 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 27,079 cases.

“I want you to know that the White House and Kentucky state government are in complete agreement that the escalation of cases is going to require us to take some new steps,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’re going to announce those steps tomorrow and we’ll talk through the what and the why behind each one.”

Eight new cases were from children ages 5 and younger.

“Kentucky is in that spot now where if we don’t act, we will look a lot like states in the South that are facing devastating consequences,” said Gov. Beshear. “Thankfully today’s numbers are lower than what we’ve seen recently, but we know less testing comes in on Sundays.”

The Governor also reported four new deaths today.

They include a 70-year-old woman from Harlan County; a 37-year-old man and an 87-year-old woman from Jefferson County; and a 76-year-old man from Ohio County.

“Last week was a difficult one in the United States and in Kentucky,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “Nationally, cases surpassed 4.1 million, and in our commonwealth, over 27,000 cases have now been reported. It seems like an eternity since we reported Kentucky’s first positive COVID-19 patient on March 6. Every day is important and the upcoming week will determine which additional measures will be needed to blunt the increase of COVID-19 in our commonwealth. Please avoid crowds, socially distance at least six feet and wear a face covering when in public. Together, Team Kentucky can beat COVID-19.”

As of Saturday, there have been at least 582,521 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.41%. At least 7,421 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Water outage in West Virginia city prompts health concerns

Updated: 48 minutes ago
A southern West Virginia town has been without water service for several days after a pump broke, prompting concerns about a shortage of a precious resource during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Ky. Governor Beshear announces ‘additional steps’ coming Monday to combat COVID-19 surge

Updated: 1 hour ago
Governor Andy Beshear announced in a Sunday afternoon meeting that ‘additional steps’ would be coming Monday to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

News

More than a dozen new cases of COVID-19 reported in Scioto County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Health officials reported 13 new positive results, raising the total to 133 in the county.

News

10 new deaths, an additional 889 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over last 24 hours

Updated: 2 hours ago
As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 3,307 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 84,073 cases reported statewide.

Latest News

News

Dr. Deborah Birx speaks with Gov. Beshear, local health officials in Frankfort

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Dr. Deborah Birx, with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, spoke with reporters in Frankfort after meeting with Governor Andy Beshear and other health leaders in Kentucky about COVID-19 conditions in the state.

News

Child flown to hospital after being hit by car

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A 10-year-old child was flown to the hospital Sunday morning after they were hit by a car.

News

Dozens expected for protest in Grayson

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Several streets in downtown Grayson are closed in preparation for a Black Lives Matter rally Sunday.

News

Pedestrian hit and killed by train

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Charleston Police say it happened just after 4:30 a.m. on the 5500 block of Lancaster Ave.

News

COVID-19 W.Va. | Cases approaching 6,000

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
No new deaths have been reported.

Local

Small business thrives in Pomeroy

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
All locally owned businesses in downtown Pomeroy managed to reopen during the pandemic.