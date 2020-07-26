Advertisement

Ky. Governor Beshear announces ‘additional steps’ coming Monday to combat COVID-19 surge

Governor Andy Beshear announced in a Sunday afternoon meeting that ‘additional steps’ would be coming Monday to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
Governor Andy Beshear announced in a Sunday afternoon meeting that ‘additional steps’ would be coming Monday to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.(Bryan Woolston | AP)
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear announced in a Sunday afternoon meeting that ‘additional steps’ would be coming Monday to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Following a meeting with Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Task Force Response Coordinator, and multiple community and health leaders, Beshear addressed reporters outside the governor’s mansion in Frankfort talking about the recent surge of cases in the state.

Dr. Birx said it was important to try to control the pandemic in states like Kentucky and Indiana before cases get worse. This included suggestions of possibly closing bars and reducing the capacity of restaurants, which Beshear has hinted at in press conferences over the past week.

“I will not let us become an Alabama, a Florida or an Arizona. We’ve got to take proactive steps and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Beshear said.

Concerns were also brought up on recent trends with the virus, where Dr. Birx explained cases coming from younger patients and passing it on asymptomatically to older, higher-risk patients.

The governor as well as Dr. Birx continued to urge residents to wear masks, social distance, and avoid large gatherings.

“While we’ve gone from probably a low percentage of people wearing (masks), to a high percentage, we need to do better,” Beshear said. “And we need to make sure people are wearing them in circumstances where we kind of let our guard down.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Water outage in West Virginia city prompts health concerns

Updated: 48 minutes ago
A southern West Virginia town has been without water service for several days after a pump broke, prompting concerns about a shortage of a precious resource during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

More than a dozen new cases of COVID-19 reported in Scioto County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Health officials reported 13 new positive results, raising the total to 133 in the county.

News

Gov. Beshear: 316 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths reported Sunday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 316 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 27,079 cases.

News

10 new deaths, an additional 889 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over last 24 hours

Updated: 2 hours ago
As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 3,307 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 84,073 cases reported statewide.

Latest News

News

Dr. Deborah Birx speaks with Gov. Beshear, local health officials in Frankfort

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Dr. Deborah Birx, with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, spoke with reporters in Frankfort after meeting with Governor Andy Beshear and other health leaders in Kentucky about COVID-19 conditions in the state.

News

Child flown to hospital after being hit by car

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A 10-year-old child was flown to the hospital Sunday morning after they were hit by a car.

News

Dozens expected for protest in Grayson

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Several streets in downtown Grayson are closed in preparation for a Black Lives Matter rally Sunday.

News

Pedestrian hit and killed by train

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Charleston Police say it happened just after 4:30 a.m. on the 5500 block of Lancaster Ave.

News

COVID-19 W.Va. | Cases approaching 6,000

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
No new deaths have been reported.

Local

Small business thrives in Pomeroy

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
All locally owned businesses in downtown Pomeroy managed to reopen during the pandemic.