Mississippi sheriff’s deputy drowns after saving son while on vacation

DeSoto County Sheriff’s deputies are mourning the loss of a fellow deputy who died after saving his son from drowning in Florida.
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County, Miss. Sheriff’s deputies are mourning the loss of a fellow deputy who died after saving his son from drowning in Florida.

Flags were at half-staff outside the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department Thursday in honor of 33-year-old William Nichols.

DeSoto County Chief Deputy Justin Smith described him as selfless.

"Very dedicated individual. He was on-call 24/7, he was always available, and he invested his life into others," Smith said.

Nichols was the DeSoto County Sheriff Department's Director of Search and Rescue.

He had been with the Department for 10 years, and dedicated most of his life to saving other people’s lives.

“This was a lifelong investment for him. This was something that he did as a child, and he just moved up and eventually pursued that as a career,” Smith said.

Officials say Nichols and his family were vacationing in Sandestin, Florida Wednesday when his son was caught in a rip current and pulled out to sea.

Nichols jumped in to save his son who was able to make it back to shore, however the Director was pulled back into the water.

Officials say CPR was performed and Nichols was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital where he later died.

“Director Nichols embodied the model that’s on the search and rescue patch,‘So that others may live.‘”

His fellow deputies are remembering the director as a true hero who they say died doing what he loved -- helping people.

"Just please lift his family up in prayer, lift the Sheriff's Department and the emergency services personnel across the county in prayer," Smith said.

Director Nichols leaves behind a wife and two children.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

