More than a dozen new cases of COVID-19 reported in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - More than a dozen cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Sunday in Scioto County, Ohio.

Health officials reported 13 new positive results, raising the total to 133 in the county.

Of the 133, there are 45 active cases.

Patients who have been diagnosed in Scioto County range in age from 3 to 87-years-old.

Scioto County is currently under a Level 3 Public Health Emergency. That means there is a very high exposure and spread of the virus in the community.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.