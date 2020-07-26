Advertisement

Petition to change the Parkersburg HS mascot and team name “Big Reds”

There is a petition to change the PHS mascot and team name
There is a petition to change the PHS mascot and team name(WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A Parkersburg High School senior named Rose Schock began a petition to change the name of the school’s team name and mascot.

The Parkersburg HS “Big Reds” have been the subject of much controversy over its name. Many say it is a derogatory terms towards Native Americans and the mascot being a generalized and insensitive form of an indigenous person.

This is all coming after the Washington football team changed their team name.

Those for the petition say that it has provided a lot more discussion and understanding for those offended by this name.

It’s definitely encouraged a lot of people to recognize the issue and speak out about it. With it happening on a much larger scale, I think more people are willing to actually connect to it. And from that they’ve seen examples of, you know, real Native American people and people with Native American heritage coming forward and saying that they’ve been made uncomfortable and they’re extremely offended by what has been going on.

Rose Schock, Parkersburg HS Senior

There is another petition that is for keeping the name that is circulating on social media as well.

Superintendent Will Hosaflook declined to comment on the petition because the Board of Education has not seen it yet. WTAP has tried to contact those at the high school but they were unavailable or would not provide a comment at this time. That is the same case for those petitioning to keep the name.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Small business thrives in Pomeroy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
All locally owned businesses in downtown Pomeroy managed to reopen during the pandemic.

News

Dr. Birx: Stem virus surge so it doesn’t travel

Updated: 2 hours ago
White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx says recent surges in cases in the southern U.S. could make their way north.

News

Camp Appalachia closed after three test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
The health department is in the exposure investigation phase.

News

3 victims sent to hospital after guns discharges during NFAC demonstration in Louisville

Updated: 3 hours ago
Louisville Metro Police have said three people have been transported to the hospital after being struck by gunfire at the NFAC demonstration at Baxter Square Park.

News

No new deaths, an additional 1,438 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over last 24 hours

Updated: 4 hours ago
As of Saturday, the Department of Health said 3,297 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 83,184 cases reported statewide.

Latest News

News

West Virginia couple haven’t missed Reds Opening Day in 20 years: ‘It’s a great feeling’

Updated: 4 hours ago
Monica and Jerry Lucas are from Huntington, West Virginia. They have been to 20 Opening Day weekends in Cincinnati.

News

Hundreds of Texas bar owners pledge defiance to Abbott order

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hundreds of Texas bar owners say they’ll defy Gov. Greg Abbott’s mandate that ordered them closed after a surge in coronavirus cases.

Local

Twenty-two of Kentucky’s latest COVID-19 cases are children younger than 5

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear said 22 more children, ages 5-year-old or younger, had tested positive.

News

Several cases of COVID-19 linked to Scioto County church

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Scioto County health officials say several cases of COVID-19 are being linked to a church in Lucasville.

News

25 people from 5 states arrested on drug charges

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. Attorney Bill Powell says most of the the suspects live in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle. Other suspects were from Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Virginia.

News

Young children among new cases of COVID-19 in Greenup County

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Two young children are among four new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday in Greenup County.