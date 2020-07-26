Reds Fall To Tigers Again

CINCINNATI, Oh - The Cincinnati Reds lost to Detroit on Sunday afternoon thanks to a 9th inning home run by CJ Cron which made the score 3-2 and the Tigers needed each of those runs to hold off the Reds. Cincinnati rallied to score one run in the bottom of the 9th but it ended with a double play. The Reds lost 2 of 3 to Detroit to open the 2020 shortened season.

Once again, Reds pitching was impressive. Starter Trevor Bauer pitched 6.1 innings, gave up 1 earned run and struck out 13 batters. The Reds begin a series with Chicago Monday night.

