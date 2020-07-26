Results from day 2 of MLB

The Cincinnati Reds fell to 1-1 as they lost to the Detroit Tigers 6-4 at Great American Ballpark. Both teams scored a run in the 1st inning as Joey Votto hit his 2nd home run in as many games. The Reds were buoyed by a 2 run home run in the 2nd by Freddy Galvis. The next scoring was in the 7th inning as the Tigers scored 3 times and the Reds tied it up with a home run by Curt Casali. The score remained tied at 4 until Detroit’s Jacoby Jones launched a 2 run shot to the right field bleachers to make the final 6-4. Both teams finish the series Sunday in Cincinnati.

In Cleveland, they needed extra innings to decide the game between the Indians and Kansas City Royals. Maikel Franco hit a sacrifice fly to send in the go-ahead run as KC won it 3-2. The Royals jumped out to a 2-0 after the first half inning and Cleveland tied it at 2 apiece in the bottom of 3rd. The game remained scoreless until the top of the 10th. Both teams are now 1-1 in this shortened 60 game season.

Paul Goldschmidt homered, Adam Wainwright pitched six solid innings, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-1 on Saturday. Wainwright pitched out of a bases loaded, no-out jam in the second, giving up just one run. He retired 14 of the final 15 batters he faced as the Cardinals beat the Pirates for the 12th time in their last 13 games. The Pirates managed just three hits. Josh Bell had a single and scored Pittsburgh’s lone run.

