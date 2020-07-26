Small business thrives in Pomeroy

POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - If you walk up and down Main Street in Pomeroy, you’ll see several local businesses...all thriving.

For a downtown district that is scattered with primarily non-essential shops, that wasn’t a certainty.

“I got cards from people that didn’t sign them with cash in them just to say ‘from a friend’ just to help me through a tough time,” Pomeroy business owner Paige Cleek said. “We really didn’t know what to expect until we opened the doors and it really was amazing.”

Cleek says that it isn’t just that the doors opened, but that every door in town opened.

“Everybody opened back up on time and we’ve really been busy since,” Cleek said. “We are very fortunate and I know other small towns can’t say that.”

Local business owners tell us that Pomeroy may see new businesses downtown in the near future.

