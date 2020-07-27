Advertisement

$1.3 million awarded to help West Virginia fairs and festivals

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced $1.3 million dollars of funding for West Virginia fairs and festivals.
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced $1.3 million dollars of funding for West Virginia fairs and festivals.
Published: Jul. 27, 2020
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice wants to make sure fairs and festivals are able to stay afloat after a tough year.

Monday Justice announced that he will be awarding a total of more than $1.3 million, spread out among each of the state’s 392 fairs and festivals, in order to keep as many of these events going as possible moving forward.

All fairs, festivals, and similar events were closed two weeks ago for safety purposes.

“Because of this terrible COVID situation, because of a lack of funds, we stand to lose 50 percent of our fairs and festivals across the state if we don’t do something,” Governor Justice said. “We can’t have that happen. That’s all there is to it.”

A total of $1,346,000 will be used to reimburse each of these fairs and festivals for the funding they would have received out of the state budget to hold their respective events.

