15 seniors hope to win W.Va. Scholar Program competition

Fifteen West Virginia rising high school seniors are hoping to win a full ride to West Virginia Wesleyan University.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fifteen West Virginia high school seniors are hoping to win a full ride to West Virginia Wesleyan University.

According to the rules of West Virginia Scholar Competition, round one ran from Feb. 10, 2020 through June 1, 2020. Qualifying high school seniors submitted applications during this time period.

During the second round of the competition, applications were forwarded to a review board. The 15 finalists around the state of West Virginia were selected at this time.

Round three of the competition began on June 29, 2020, when the finalists were announced. Finalists submitted a color picture and bio at this time. They were then reviewed and scored by participating sponsors.

The 15 finalists bios, essays, and were posted online July 6, 2020. Sponsors will score the finalists and readers are able to vote online for a specific finalists through July 31, 2020.

Studio 3 had Miranda Brooke Vaughn of Cabell County, Davis Benjamin Haynes from Jackson County, Abigail Renee Judy from Putnam County, Macy Brianna McKnight from Kanawha County, Quinn Raffo from Nicholas County, Eden E. Reynolds from Kanawha County, and Lauren Elizabeth Roush from Jackson County, as well as Haley Cox of Ghent, Emma Dotson of Bridgeport, Melody Ryanne Garrett of Weston, Abigail Hannon of Elkins, Alex Thompson of Phillipi, Allison Vance of Harpers Ferry and Peyton Whitt of Peterstown on the show. Studio 3 invited Alexander Heath of Bunker Hill to come on the show as well, but did not receive a response.

The grand prize winner will receive a four-year scholarship to West Virginia Wesleyan University including room, board, tuition, and fees. The winner must enroll in the fall 2021 semester. The second prize winner will receive a $5,000 scholarship to West Virginia Wesleyan University. The third prize winner will receive a $2,500 scholarship to West Virginia Wesleyan University. All winners have to enroll in the university in the fall of 2021.

