6 new COVID cases confirmed in Boyd County
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Boyd County Monday.
The Boyd County Emergency Management said the cases involve a 24 year old male, 42 year old male, 20 year old male, 27 year old female, 19 year old female, and a 28 year old female.
All patients are isolating at home.
Health department officials continue to encourage social distancing, frequent handwashing and wearing a face covering when in public, if possible.
