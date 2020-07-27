6 new COVID cases confirmed in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Boyd County Monday.

The Boyd County Emergency Management said the cases involve a 24 year old male, 42 year old male, 20 year old male, 27 year old female, 19 year old female, and a 28 year old female.

All patients are isolating at home.

Health department officials continue to encourage social distancing, frequent handwashing and wearing a face covering when in public, if possible.

