Additional coronavirus deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed the deaths of three more West Virginians due to the coronavirus.

Officials say a 60-year-old woman from Wyoming County, an 84-year-old woman from Mineral County and a 93-year-old woman from Brooke County have passed away from virus complications.

As of 10:00 a.m. Monday, there have been 263,669 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 5,999 total cases and 106 deaths.

1,689 cases are still considered active in the state, officials say.

4,168 West Virginians have recovered so far.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (28/0), Berkeley (598/20), Boone (70/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (47/1), Cabell (278/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (2/0), Fayette (117/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (42/1), Greenbrier (82/0), Hampshire (62/0), Hancock (81/4), Hardy (50/1), Harrison (161/1), Jackson (153/0), Jefferson (279/5), Kanawha (683/13), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (49/2), Logan (89/0), Marion (156/4), Marshall (98/2), Mason (41/0), McDowell (14/1), Mercer (87/0), Mineral (97/2), Mingo (99/2), Monongalia (814/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (23/1), Ohio (230/0), Pendleton (27/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (98/22), Putnam (148/1), Raleigh (131/4), Randolph (202/4), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (6/0), Taylor (39/1), Tucker (8/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (34/2), Wayne (175/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (214/10), Wyoming (16/0).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.