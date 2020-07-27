Advertisement

Assaulted woman found carrying machete

Christopher Detty was arrested and charged with aggravated menacing and domestic violence.
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VINTON, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says they got a call on Sunday from a resident on State Route 327 in Eagle Township in reference to a woman who appeared to have been assaulted.

The caller said a woman came out of the woods holding a machete with blood on her shirt and appeared to have been beaten. According to the caller, the female subject spoke for a few minutes and then walked south on SR 327 towards Ross County.

Deputies found the woman walking on SR 327. The victim had a machete in a sheath on her side. Officers noticed what appeared to be blood on her shirt. The victim also had a black and blue knot under her left eye socket and appeared to be visibly upset.

After speaking with the victim and conducting an investigation, it was determined that a male individual, Christopher L. Detty, 43, of Chillicothe, allegedly threatened to kill the female with a knife and she ran into the woods.

The knot under the victims eye apparently happened the week prior.

Detty was arrested without incident and taken to the South Eastern Ohio Regional Jail and charged with Aggravated Menacing and Domestic Violence. A bond hearing is set for Tuesday, July 28th in County court.

