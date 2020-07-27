Clark to play in 1st WV Amateur

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Jonathan Clark has accomplished plenty in his golf career, 4 times a winner during his Marshall career, All American honors in 1996, 2 West Virginia Open titles to name a few. But on Tuesday, Clark will notch another accomplishment as he plays in his first ever West Virginia Amateur tournament at the Greenbrier.

Clark turned pro after his Marshall career and played professionally for 22 years. He’s been a club professional for most of his adult life. Two years ago, he applied to the USGA to reinstate his amateur status.

It became official Monday.

"I miss the competition," Clark said. "When you've played golf for basically 40 years and most of that has been competitive play, and now you're sitting back and can't compete, you miss that desire to get out and tee off when the flag's up and it means something and to get back out with the guys and enjoy your time out with the friends you've met over the years and play competitively.

The 101st West Virginia Amateur runs from Tuesday through Friday at the Greenbrier.

