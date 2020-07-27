COVID-19 OHIO | 1,104 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The State of Ohio is reporting 1,104 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the state’s total to 85,177.

37 new deaths were reported overnight. Now, 3,344 Ohioans have passed away due to COVID-19 complications.

Ohio currently has a COVID-19 travel advisory in place for nine states with high rates of community spread.

As of Monday, 10,285 patients have been hospitalized due to the virus and 2,466 admitted to the ICU.

1,338,549 Ohioans have been tested for coronavirus.

Wearing a mask in public is now mandatory in Ohio with limited exceptions. Last week, Gov. Mike DeWine announced the mandate would begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 22. To read the health order click here.

