Emergency crew respond to fire in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A homeowner’s kitchen was damaged Monday morning during a fire.

The fire happened at a home along Forestview Drive in Huntington.

Firefighters say they managed to knock out the flames quickly.

Crews have not determined what caused the fire.

No one was injured.

The Ohio River Road Fire Department and Barboursville Fire Department responded to the scene.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.