Advertisement

Emergency crew respond to fire in Huntington

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A homeowner’s kitchen was damaged Monday morning during a fire.

The fire happened at a home along Forestview Drive in Huntington.

Firefighters say they managed to knock out the flames quickly.

Crews have not determined what caused the fire.

No one was injured.

The Ohio River Road Fire Department and Barboursville Fire Department responded to the scene.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Additional coronavirus deaths reported in West Virginia

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
1,689 cases are still considered active in the state, officials say.

Local

15 seniors hope to win W.Va. Scholar Program competition

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Fifteen West Virginia rising high school seniors are hoping to win a full ride to West Virginia Wesleyan University.

Local

Power outage causes problems

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the city of Ashland government, an AEP transformer failed which lead to a power outage in various parts of the city.

Breaking

Family, dog rescued from roof of home

Updated: 4 hours ago
Two separate fires in Huntington burn just hours apart.

Latest News

Local

Assaulted woman found carrying machete

Updated: 13 hours ago
A man from Chillicothe has been arrested and charged with aggravated menacing and domestic violence.

News

New data shows tourism dropping across Myrtle Beach compared to 2019

Updated: 15 hours ago
The newly-released numbers for the week of July 12-18 show compared to the same week last year, fewer people are booking hotel rooms or staying in short-term rentals or campsites.

News

Mississippi sheriff’s deputy drowns after saving son while on vacation

Updated: 16 hours ago
DeSoto County, Miss. Sheriff’s deputies are mourning the loss of a fellow deputy who died after saving his son from drowning in Florida.

News

Water outage in West Virginia city prompts health concerns

Updated: 18 hours ago
A southern West Virginia town has been without water service for several days after a pump broke, prompting concerns about a shortage of a precious resource during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Ky. Governor Beshear announces ‘additional steps’ coming Monday to combat COVID-19 surge

Updated: 18 hours ago
Governor Andy Beshear announced in a Sunday afternoon meeting that ‘additional steps’ would be coming Monday to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

News

More than a dozen new cases of COVID-19 reported in Scioto County

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Health officials reported 13 new positive results, raising the total to 133 in the county.