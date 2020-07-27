Family rescued from roof of home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A pair of fires burn just hours apart at two Huntington homes.

The first fire was reported at 1 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Jackson Avenue.

According to Cabell County dispatchers, people were inside when the fire started, but all got out safely.

No word on the extent of damage or what started the fire.

The second fire started around 3:45 a.m. Monday.

It’s in the 1900 block of Washington Avenue.

Firefighters say the three people woke up to the fire and had to be rescued from the roof of the home.

A dog and cat also survived the fire.

However, one firefighter had to be taken to the hospital due to heat-related injuries.

Captain Scott Ramey said, “When you have two fires in one shift and it’s this hot, it’s extremely hard on the body and these firefighters are spent.”

While the home is still standing, Captain Ramey told WSAZ that it’s hard to say at this time if it’s a total loss.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

