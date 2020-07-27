Five firefighters test positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 12 workers within the city of Charleston have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the city of Charleston, five firefighters have tested positive as of Monday.

The city also says there were three cases in the Charleston Police Department, three in the Refuse department and one in the Parks and Recreation department.

There are 11 active cases who are at home and one has recovered.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is using contact tracing to identify people these individuals may have come into contact with.

The city says they have been in contact with the health department to talk about proper protocol for employees who have have been in contact with positive employees and quarantine procedures

“As we continue to see case counts rise across Kanawha County, the cases among City of Charleston employees have also grown,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “We have precautionary measures in place throughout the City and continue to limit public access in City-owned facilities in an effort to keep community spread to a minimum.”

The city is working with the West Virginia National Guard to clean 12 city owned facilities. The guard previously cleaned three buildings over the past two weeks.

Officials say the COVID-19 pop up testing for the Charleston Police Department yielded no positive results.

