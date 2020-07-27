Advertisement

Five new coronavirus cases reported in Scioto County

(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Over the past 24-hours the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments have reported five new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the county total to 138.

According to the health departments, 48 cases are currently active in the county.

Officials say 90 patients have recovered from virus complications.

No new patients have been hospitalized.

16 are currently in the hospital due to coronavirus.

According to the Ohio Department of Health Public Health Advisory System, Scioto County remains as one of 14 hot spots across the state that is at a Level 3 (RED) Public Health Emergency.

