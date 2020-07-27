Five new coronavirus cases reported in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Over the past 24-hours the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments have reported five new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the county total to 138.

According to the health departments, 48 cases are currently active in the county.

Officials say 90 patients have recovered from virus complications.

No new patients have been hospitalized.

16 are currently in the hospital due to coronavirus.

According to the Ohio Department of Health Public Health Advisory System, Scioto County remains as one of 14 hot spots across the state that is at a Level 3 (RED) Public Health Emergency.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.