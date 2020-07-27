Golf Cart Ordinance up for vote in City of Prestonsburg

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) -One city in our region is looking to make golf carts street legal.

The City of Prestonsburg has a new ordinance up for vote allowing golf carts to be operated on city streets.

“It will designate some roads they can travel on so people know where to expect them,” Mayor Les Stapleton said. “It will also designate where they can cross the roadway. The law is they cannot travel on a state roadway.”

If the ordinance passes, a licensed driver can operate the golf cart between sunrise to sunset while following traffic laws. The City of Prestonsburg will require drivers to have golf cart insurance.

“You can’t ride on the sidewalk. You can’t ride on the state highway of 1428 or 321 .. you can’t do it, it’s illegal. But you can cross it where it’s a 35 mph zone,” Stapleton said. “We are going to make sure you have designated areas where you can cross.”

Mayor Stapleton told WSAZ he’s 100 percent in favor of the proposed golf cart ordinance and believes it provides residents convenience to downtown amenities.

“They would be able to visit most of the restaurants here in town and wouldn’t have to look for a parking spot. You could park [golf carts] two or three per parking spot. Get downtown and shop... that’s going to be a big one for us,” Stapleton said.

The ordinance will be up for a vote on August 17th at the city council meeting.

