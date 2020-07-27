Advertisement

Gov. Beshear recommends schools postpone reopening

(Kendall Bunch)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - School leaders in Kentucky are being encouraged to delay the first day of the 2020-2021 school year until the third week of August.

Gov. Andy Beshear made the recommendation Monday afternoon.

Beshear says Dr. Deborah Birx, who is on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, encouraged the decision Sunday when the two met in Frankfort.

The Governor says by waiting, it gives time to get the virus under control.

“My concern is if schools start before this, when we’re seeing an escalation of the virus, we’ll see cases in schools,” Beshear said. “If we see a lot of cases in schools, it will be harder to get all of our schools open for in-person classes in some way that works for those families.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Planet fitness will require masks at all locations

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Starting August 1, Planet Fitness will require people working out in its gyms to wear a face covering.

News

Planet Fitness to require masks

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Starting August 1, Planet Fitness will require people working out in its gyms to wear a face covering.

News

Phased return to WVU’s campus announced

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Phased return to WVU Morgantown campus

Local

Road shut down after semi goes into creek

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened Monday around 3 p.m. on Route 93 near milepost 15.

Latest News

News

6 new COVID cases confirmed in Boyd County

Updated: 54 minutes ago
6 new COVID cases have been confirmed in Boyd County, Kentucky.

Local

COVID-19 OHIO | 1,104 new cases reported

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Ohio currently has a COVID-19 travel advisory in place for nine states with high rates of community spread.

Regional

Trump boat parade held along Myrtle Beach Grand Strand

Updated: 1 hour ago
Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered Sunday along the Grand Strand for a boat parade on the Intracoastal Waterway.

Studio 3

Calculating calorie, macro goals

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Coach Chris Lane on Studio 3.

News

Mood ring program starting through West Virginia State University

Updated: 1 hour ago
The two hour class will teach students coding skills and when they are finished they will have a programmed mood ring.

Local

Five firefighters test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the city of Charleston, five firefighters have tested positive as of Monday.