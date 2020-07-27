Gov. Beshear recommends schools postpone reopening

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - School leaders in Kentucky are being encouraged to delay the first day of the 2020-2021 school year until the third week of August.

Gov. Andy Beshear made the recommendation Monday afternoon.

Beshear says Dr. Deborah Birx, who is on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, encouraged the decision Sunday when the two met in Frankfort.

The Governor says by waiting, it gives time to get the virus under control.

“My concern is if schools start before this, when we’re seeing an escalation of the virus, we’ll see cases in schools,” Beshear said. “If we see a lot of cases in schools, it will be harder to get all of our schools open for in-person classes in some way that works for those families.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.