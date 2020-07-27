Advertisement

Indoor seating in Ky. restaurants to be reduced; bars to close

Restaurants in Kentucky will be told to reduce indoor seating, according to the Kentucky Restaurant Association.
Restaurants in Kentucky will be told to reduce indoor seating, according to the Kentucky Restaurant Association.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Restaurants in Kentucky will be told to reduce indoor seating, according to the Kentucky Restaurant Association.

The group says they spoke to Gov. Andy Beshear’s office Monday who told them about the new order.

The KRA says restaurants will told to reduce indoor dining to 25 percent and freestanding bars will close.

Outdoor dining will be allowed to stay at full capacity as long as social distancing is followed.

The KRA claims the order will be in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 28 to Aug. 11.

Over the weekend, Beshear hinted that new guidelines and restrictions would be announced Monday during a 4 p.m. briefing.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

