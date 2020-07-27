Justice ‘buying time’ before making decision on sports

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As professional sports resume, and cases of COVID-19 among players are reported, W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice says he is not at a point to make a call to cancel athletics in West Virginia.

During a COVID-19 briefing Monday, Justice says the state is “buying time” on deciding whether or not to cancel Fall sports because schools don’t go back until at least Sept. 8.

“This is not just something like, let’s just find something for the kids to do on Friday evening,” Justice said. “This is important to our communities.”

Justice says while communities attempt to resume normal routines, there is risk and concern until there is a vaccine.

“From my standpoint, if the risks are anything close to significant, I can’t go there.” Justice said.

The Governor says the state is working to make sure every safe guard is in place.

“We can’t just huddle up in a house and wither away,” Justice said. “At the end of the day we are going to have to manage this situation. We’re going to do that with the efforts of our medical team, we’re going to do that with the efforts of our federal government.”

Justice says he will not be pressured or pushed into making a decision now, adding he will listen to what experts say.

The Governor also predicted that $125 billion from the federal government will be handed out to states to insure the safety of students, teachers, staff and athletic programs.

