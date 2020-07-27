Advertisement

Lawrence County Schools offers financial help for student’s nutrition

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) -When faced with financial struggles, many parents will do whatever it takes to make sure there’s food on the table. Kayla McGinnis helped her sister in any way she could.

"She was unemployed for two months. It was just her husband working multiple hours at our local Walmart," said McGinnis.

While McGinnis' sister has been able to make ends meet, a helping hand has gone a long way.

"We realized that there's a lot of issues with joblessness and there's some issues that they may have at home," said superintendent of Lawrence County Schools Dr. Robbie Fletcher.

Fletcher says when students were sent home due to COVID-19, the district hand-delivered 280,000 meals to students from March until June.

To continue helping to nourish students throughout the rest of summer, the district began offering money to their students through the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer Funds, or P-EBT.

"With this program, parents can automatically apply and get funding to help themselves out since we weren't bringing food. We wanted to make sure they had other methods," said Fletcher.

All Kentucky students are able to apply for this food benefit funding of $313.50, as long as they qualify for either free or reduced-priced lunch at school. Fletcher says since all Lawrence county school students already eat for free, they are each eligible to receive the $313.50.

This money is given as nutrition assistance on an EBT card, similar to a debit card, and can be used to purchase groceries at stores that accept this form of payment.

According to the Kentucky Department of Education, each family will receive one card with money loaded for each student in that household.

“She’s been blessed. There’s been times when she was like, ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do. I need to go to the grocery store and I don’t have the money to do it,’” said McGinnis.

The application can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Golf Cart Ordinance up for vote in City of Prestonsburg

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
A new ordinance is up for vote in the City of Prestonsburg which would allow golf carts to be driven on city streets.

News

$1.3 million awarded to help West Virginia fairs and festivals

Updated: 1 hours ago
Money awarded to help keep West Virginia fairs and festivals alive.

Local

Teen injured in skateboard accident improving

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A teen who suffered a traumatic brain injury from a skateboard accident is improving from his injuries.

News

Man who shot Charleston Police Officer pleads guilty to federal gun crime

Updated: 2 hours ago
Man who shot Charleston Police Officer pleads guilty to federal gun crime.

Latest News

Local

Planet fitness will require masks at all locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
Starting August 1, Planet Fitness will require people working out in its gyms to wear a face covering.

News

Planet Fitness to require masks

Updated: 3 hours ago
Starting August 1, Planet Fitness will require people working out in its gyms to wear a face covering.

News

Phased return to WVU’s campus announced

Updated: 3 hours ago
Phased return to WVU Morgantown campus

Breaking

Gov. Beshear recommends schools postpone reopening

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Schools in Kentucky are being encouraged to delay the first day of school until the third week of August.

Local

Road shut down after semi goes into creek

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened Monday around 3 p.m. on Route 93 near milepost 15.

News

6 new COVID cases confirmed in Boyd County

Updated: 3 hours ago
6 new COVID cases have been confirmed in Boyd County, Kentucky.