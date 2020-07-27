Lawrence County Schools offers financial help for student’s nutrition

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) -When faced with financial struggles, many parents will do whatever it takes to make sure there’s food on the table. Kayla McGinnis helped her sister in any way she could.

"She was unemployed for two months. It was just her husband working multiple hours at our local Walmart," said McGinnis.

While McGinnis' sister has been able to make ends meet, a helping hand has gone a long way.

"We realized that there's a lot of issues with joblessness and there's some issues that they may have at home," said superintendent of Lawrence County Schools Dr. Robbie Fletcher.

Fletcher says when students were sent home due to COVID-19, the district hand-delivered 280,000 meals to students from March until June.

To continue helping to nourish students throughout the rest of summer, the district began offering money to their students through the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer Funds, or P-EBT.

"With this program, parents can automatically apply and get funding to help themselves out since we weren't bringing food. We wanted to make sure they had other methods," said Fletcher.

All Kentucky students are able to apply for this food benefit funding of $313.50, as long as they qualify for either free or reduced-priced lunch at school. Fletcher says since all Lawrence county school students already eat for free, they are each eligible to receive the $313.50.

This money is given as nutrition assistance on an EBT card, similar to a debit card, and can be used to purchase groceries at stores that accept this form of payment.

According to the Kentucky Department of Education, each family will receive one card with money loaded for each student in that household.

“She’s been blessed. There’s been times when she was like, ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do. I need to go to the grocery store and I don’t have the money to do it,’” said McGinnis.

The application can be found by clicking here.

