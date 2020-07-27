Advertisement

Lexington considers renaming historic Cheapside Park

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Officials are considering a proposal to rename Cheapside Park, which has served as a public square in downtown Lexington since 1780.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton says a parks advisory board unanimously voted on Friday to rename it Henry A. Tandy Centennial Park.

The Urban County Council will consider the name change in August.

Gordon says the proposal comes as the city continues to look at improving public spaces.

Tandy was freed slave who co-owned Tandy & Byrd.

The company was a masonry contractor in Lexington that constructed many buildings in the area, including the historic 1899 courthouse.

