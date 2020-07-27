Man who shot Charleston Police Officer pleads guilty to federal gun crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who was found guilty of shooting a Charleston Police Officer while trying to escape from a West Virginia hospital pled guilty to a federal firearm charge today, according to U.S Attorney Mike Stuart.

Bryan Lee Ogle II pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is already serving a sentence of six to 30 years in prison for attempted murder, assault in the commission of a felony, battery, and escape.

“Law enforcement officers risk their lives every day to keep the rest of us safe from dangerous individuals like Ogle,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “We are fortunate that when Ogle shot the Charleston Police officer the bullet was deflected by the officer’s body camera. Assaults on police officers in my district will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

In February of 2018 police say Ogle, who was already in police custody at CAMC, was able to escape the hospital through an adjoining bathroom door.

Officers later caught him outside the hospital; however, while bringing him back they say he began resisting the officers, causing one of them to fall and hit their head.

Police say Ogle struggled with Patrolman Christian Harshbarger before pulling the gun from the officer’s holster and firing twice. One shot hit Harshbarger in his utility belt near the buckle.

Before this incident, Ogle was wanted out of Sevierville, Tennessee. Officers found him in Montgomery, W.Va., where they say he led them on a chase reaching speeds estimated at 110 mph in a 35 mph residential zone.

Ogle faces up to life in prison on the federal charge when sentenced on October 22, 2020.

