Advertisement

Mike Ditka to kneeling athletes: Get out of the country

Mike Ditka had strong words for people who protest the national anthem.
Mike Ditka had strong words for people who protest the national anthem.(CNN, WGN)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Super Bowl-winning head coach Mike Ditka didn’t hold back his thoughts when asked about athletes kneeling during the national anthem.

The Pro Football Hall-of-Famer said kneeling athletes should “get the hell out of the country” in an interview with TMZ. He also said, “You don’t protest against the flag or against this country.”

Ditka, who played 12 NFL seasons, shared similar thoughts on kneeling in the aftermath of Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protests, saying in 2017 that “there had been no oppression in the last 100 years that I know of.” Ditka would apologize for those comments.

Kneeling has become much more common in professional sports following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

Ditka is currently the chairman of the X League, which is a women’s tackle football organization. He has also worked as a television analyst since his time as a head coach.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Family, leaders and guests pay tribute to civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis

Updated: 7 minutes ago

National Politics

2nd presidential debate host withdraws amid virus outbreak

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
The university was set to host the inaugural face-off between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden on Sept. 29.

Local

Planet fitness will require masks at all locations

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Starting August 1, Planet Fitness will require people working out in its gyms to wear a face covering.

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 25 minutes ago
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

News

Planet Fitness to require masks

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Starting August 1, Planet Fitness will require people working out in its gyms to wear a face covering.

Latest News

News

Phased return to WVU’s campus announced

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Phased return to WVU Morgantown campus

Breaking

Gov. Beshear recommends schools postpone reopening

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Schools in Kentucky are being encouraged to delay the first day of school until the third week of August.

Local

Road shut down after semi goes into creek

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened Monday around 3 p.m. on Route 93 near milepost 15.

Coronavirus

Experimental COVID-19 vaccine is put to its biggest test

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD, MICHAEL HILL and JOCELYN NOVECK
The biggest test yet of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine got underway Monday with the first of some 30,000 Americans rolling up their sleeves to receive shots created by the U.S. government as part of the all-out global race to stop the outbreak.

National

COVID: Vaccine trials move forward

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
One COVID vaccine trial moves to Phase 3 as congress debates another stimulus.