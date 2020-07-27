Advertisement

Mood ring program starting through West Virginia State University

Through a partnership with West Virginia State university and Texas Instruments, students will be able to program their own mood rings.
Through a partnership with West Virginia State university and Texas Instruments, students will be able to program their own mood rings.
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the next two days, registered students will be immersed in a two hour science class hosted by West Virginia State University. The two hour class will teach students coding skills, and when they are finished, they will have a programmed mood ring.

The class is made possible through a partnership between the university and Texas Instruments. The company provides students with all the materials they need to complete the program. The items include an Inspire calculator, Innovator Hub, the mood ring, and connecting wires.

The class will teach students how to program their mood rings, so that when they are hooked up to the Innovator Hubs, they will change color based off of body temperature.

“It’s going to be a challenging thing for them to do but it is also going to be rewarding once they are able to figure out how they get it done,” said Hannah Payne, a coordinator for the program.

The program will start Monday and end on Thursday. Students will participate in a virtual graduation ceremony and get to keep some of the software they used.

The materials are available on a loan so they will have to be returned and cleaned because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is open to those in grades six through 12. Officials say more programs like this one will pop up in the future.

