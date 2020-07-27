More than a dozen new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. – A spike in coronavirus cases has been confirmed in Mingo County.

According to health officials, 16 new cases were reported between Saturday and Sunday. They say the cases represent cases 106 through 121 for the county.

Officials say 104 new positive cases were reported during the month of July. Mingo County only had 17 positive cases at the end of June.

Health officials are attributing the increase to ‘travel and the attending of local events or functions.’

Of the new cases, five teenagers tested positive. Data also shows a 6-year-old with positive results.

The Mingo County Health Department is working hard to notify all who were identified as being a close contact and are being instructed to quarantine for 14 days.

As of 9:00 a.m. Monday, Mingo County has tested 2,452 people with 123 total coronavirus cases, of which 123 are positive cases and two are probable.

There are 2,329 negative cases, 43 people have recovered and there have been two COVID-19 related deaths in Mingo County.

76 cases are currently active, officials say.

