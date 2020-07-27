Pastor carries cross through Chesapeake, Ohio

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Bible teaches its believers to pick up their cross and follow and that’s what one man is doing as he passes through the tri-state.

Pastor Daniel Byrd says his journey began more than 500 miles and nine years ago when he made it his mission to hike across the country in sections at a time carrying a cross.

He started in Delaware and passed through Chesepeake, Ohio Monday.

Byrd says he doesn’t have an end destination in mind. He told WSAZ Monday he believes there’s no better time to get out and act on faith because times are uncertain.

“We have to prepare for what’s coming and it’s not easy, it’s not easy but we stick to our faith”

Daniel says Monday’s end destination is Walmart to pick up another wheel for his cross.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.