Phased return to WVU’s campus announced

WVU announces phased return to Morgantown Campus.
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia University students are getting a better idea of what their return to campus will look like this fall.

Students will have a phased return to the Morgantown campus that includes a later class start date of August 26, and hybrid or online delivery for upper division undergraduate courses. School was originally set to begin August 19.

It was announced Monday in a letter to the WVU community from President Gordon Gee. The letter states that because of an increase in positive cases, University leadership believes a full return to the Morgantown campus would place the community at a greater risk for an increase in positive cases and transmission rates.

Moving into residence halls will also be delayed by one week. Move-in will now occur from Saturday, August 15 to Saturday, August 22. Students will receive an email from University Housing that will outline the next steps to select a new date.

WVU will require all students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear face coverings or masks while on campus. They must follow social distancing guidelines, maintaining a safe distance which is about six feet apart.

Faculty, staff and students will receive a welcome back kit that includes a cloth mask, disposable masks, hand sanitizer and a safe touch tool.

Campuses in Beckley (WVU Tech) and Keyser (WVU Potomac State College) will return to campus as originally planned on August 19.

