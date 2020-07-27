Planet fitness will require masks at all locations

(WSAZ) - One of the country’s largest gym franchises will require members and visitors to wear masks.

Starting August 1, Planet Fitness will require people working out in its gyms to wear a face covering.

An email to members of Planet Fitness said the chain has enhanced cleanliness policies and procedures, but wanted an additional method to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Members and guests who forget a mask will be given one by staff at the planet fitness location.

