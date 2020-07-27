Possible wanted suspect involved in crash

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are responding to a crash involving a person possibly wanted by the United States Marshals Service.

According to HPD, it happened Monday near Edgemont Road.

Officers say they were contacted by USMS to assist with a traffic stop on a vehicle they believe a wanted person was in.

Investigators say the suspect took off, crashed and ran off to possibly a residence in the area.

Officers and negotiators are on scene trying to make contact with the suspect.

