Power outage causes problems

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A transformer failure has left several people in the dark Monday morning.

According to the city of Ashland government, an AEP transformer failed which lead to a power outage in various parts of the city.

Officials say several pump stations for water are affected, including Catlettsburg, Ashland Avenue, Dysard Hill, Debord Hill, the River intake and the water plant.

Several street lights area also out. Crews are placing temporary stop signs to help with traffic until power is restored.

AEP is working to restore power as soon as possible.

