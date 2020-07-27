Road shut down after semi goes into creek

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol is responding to a semi in a creek.

It happened Monday around 3 p.m. on Route 93 near milepost 15.

A passenger in the semi was taken to the hospital.

Officials say the driver of the semi is trapped.

Troopers say the road is shut down right now.

