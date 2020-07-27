Advertisement

Teen injured in skateboard accident improving

A teen who suffered a traumatic brain injury from a skateboard accident is improving from his injuries.
A teen who suffered a traumatic brain injury from a skateboard accident is improving from his injuries.(WSAZ)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A teen who suffered a traumatic brain injury from a skateboard accident is improving from his injuries.

WSAZ first told you about Eli Harrison on July 13, when he was fighting for his life after the accident.

In the last two weeks, Eli has been showing major improvements, or “wins” as his family calls them.

Eli’s dad, Gary says his son has been up and walking around.

He is also able to eat without any assistance.

Other updates from the family say Eli woke up Sunday anxious to get to work to get stronger. His twin brother, Ethan spent most of the day with him doing exercises and watching TV together.

On Sunday evening, friends and family gathered outside the hospital to pray for Eli, who for the first time was able to watch from the lobby window.

“I don’t think there was a dry eye!” Gary told WSAZ.

“Thank you for all the prayers, letters, and words of encouragement,” Eli said in a statement. “I will win this fight!”

Gary says his son still has a long road to a full recovery, including extensive psychical therapy.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with those expenses. To donate, click here.

On Tuesday, Garrsion Designs and Company in Huntington will donate the day’s sales to help with medical expenses.

To follow more updates on Eli, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Golf Cart Ordinance up for vote in City of Prestonsburg

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
A new ordinance is up for vote in the City of Prestonsburg which would allow golf carts to be driven on city streets.

News

Lawrence County Schools offers financial help for student’s nutrition

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
To continue helping to nourish students throughout the rest of summer, Lawrence County Schools began offering money to their students through the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer Funds, or P-EBT.

News

$1.3 million awarded to help West Virginia fairs and festivals

Updated: 1 hours ago
Money awarded to help keep West Virginia fairs and festivals alive.

News

Man who shot Charleston Police Officer pleads guilty to federal gun crime

Updated: 2 hours ago
Man who shot Charleston Police Officer pleads guilty to federal gun crime.

Latest News

Local

Planet fitness will require masks at all locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
Starting August 1, Planet Fitness will require people working out in its gyms to wear a face covering.

News

Planet Fitness to require masks

Updated: 3 hours ago
Starting August 1, Planet Fitness will require people working out in its gyms to wear a face covering.

News

Phased return to WVU’s campus announced

Updated: 3 hours ago
Phased return to WVU Morgantown campus

Breaking

Gov. Beshear recommends schools postpone reopening

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Schools in Kentucky are being encouraged to delay the first day of school until the third week of August.

Local

Road shut down after semi goes into creek

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened Monday around 3 p.m. on Route 93 near milepost 15.

News

6 new COVID cases confirmed in Boyd County

Updated: 3 hours ago
6 new COVID cases have been confirmed in Boyd County, Kentucky.