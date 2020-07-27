Teen injured in skateboard accident improving

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A teen who suffered a traumatic brain injury from a skateboard accident is improving from his injuries.

WSAZ first told you about Eli Harrison on July 13, when he was fighting for his life after the accident.

In the last two weeks, Eli has been showing major improvements, or “wins” as his family calls them.

Eli’s dad, Gary says his son has been up and walking around.

He is also able to eat without any assistance.

Other updates from the family say Eli woke up Sunday anxious to get to work to get stronger. His twin brother, Ethan spent most of the day with him doing exercises and watching TV together.

On Sunday evening, friends and family gathered outside the hospital to pray for Eli, who for the first time was able to watch from the lobby window.

“I don’t think there was a dry eye!” Gary told WSAZ.

“Thank you for all the prayers, letters, and words of encouragement,” Eli said in a statement. “I will win this fight!”

Gary says his son still has a long road to a full recovery, including extensive psychical therapy.

On Tuesday, Garrsion Designs and Company in Huntington will donate the day’s sales to help with medical expenses.

