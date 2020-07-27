Trump boat parade held along Myrtle Beach Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered Sunday along the Grand Strand for a boat parade on the Intracoastal Waterway.

The route began just south of The Landing at the Boathouse and headed north, ending in front of Taco Mundo and Lulu’s in North Myrtle Beach, in the area of Barefoot Landing.

At Sunday’s event, President Trump’s supporters made their message clear. They want the 45th President to serve as president for another term.

Boaters decked out their boats with Trump 2020 and Make America Great Again flags as well as the supporters who lined the parade route along the banks of the Intracoastal Waterway.

Supporters like Tim Sanville, who lives in the Myrtle Beach area and who came out to the Boathouse to watch the parade said today gave him hope that President Trump will be reelected in November.

“A lot of the news coverage and stuff is negative mostly negative a lot of people need to see the positive they need to see the backing from supporters and everything and this is the stuff they don’t see,” Sanville said.

The communications director for the Horry County Democratic Party declined to comment on the event.

