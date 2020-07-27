Advertisement

Virginia High School Delays Fall Sports To 2021

The VHSL votes 34-1 for Model 3
There will be no fall sports in the Commonwealth Of Virginia this fall
There will be no fall sports in the Commonwealth Of Virginia this fall(WHSV)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va -- There will be no high school fall sports in the state of Virginia in 2020. The Virginia High School League’s executive committee voted 34-1 to accept Model 3 which will delay fall sports into a condensed season format. Under the approved model, season 1 will be the winter sports and they will go from December 14-February 20 with the first games playing on December 28th. Season 2 is when the fall sports will happen and those dates are from February 15 through May 1st and the first games are slated for March 1. The spring sports will go deep into summer as those dates are April 12 through June 26. The first games like baseball and softball can start no earlier than April 26th.

“We all understand the physical and mental health benefits of getting our students back to a level of participation. The Condensed Interscholastic Plan Leaves open the opportunity to play all sports in all three seasons if Virginia moves beyond Phase III and/or Phase III guidelines are revised and High Risk Activities are allowed,” said VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said in a release.  “This plan also allows schools the opportunity to open the year and get school started and deal with issues such as schedules, academic plans, transportation, dealing with possible outbreaks of COVID in the school.”

This has ramifications to bordering schools in states like West Virginia who play Virginia schools in many high school sports.

