Virtual presentation on Milton Elementary

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe will be hosting a virtual presentation to discuss the need for a new elementary school in Milton.

The presentation begins at 6 p.m. Monday.

You will be able to ask questions and give suggestions.

Click here to watch the presentation.

This is one of several projects included in the School Bond Election that will be held on August 22.

This is a developing story.

