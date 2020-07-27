West Virginia CW Channels

Find the cable channel for the WSAZ 10 O'clock News on the Tri-State's CW for these West Virginia (Ohio, Kentucky) Counties. If you subscribe to Dish or Direct Satellite you can watch The Tri-State's CW on channel 30.

If your county, zip code or cable system is not listed or it has a NA (Not Available) listed, then you should try receiving the Tri-State’s CW over the air (OTA) on channel 30.1 using an outside antenna pointed toward Milton WV, the location of the transmitter tower.