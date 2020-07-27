WVU Announces Coaching Staff Changes

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WVU football coach Neal Brown announced Monday that the 2020 defense will be coached by committee....5 of them in fact. Jordan Lesley will look after the front of the defense while Jahmile Addae will cover the back. Jeff Casteel will coach the outside linebackers and it’s a name familair to WVU football. Of his 33 years as a coach, he spent a decade in Morgantown and helped them win three BCS games. Also, Dontae Wright will take care of the safeties and Jeff Koonz will coach the inside linebackers and special teams.

“Given the timing and unique circumstances surrounding the pandemic, we are going to divide responsibilities and use a committee approach,” Brown said. “We are promoting Jeff Casteel to an on-the-field position and know he will be a great contributor. We have an outstanding group of defensive coaches, and I have the utmost confidence in their ability.”

WVU is scheduled to start the season in Atlanta September 5th against Florida State.

