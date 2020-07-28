Advertisement

Barn fire knocks out power and closes Route 35

First responders battle barn fire in Mason County, W.Va.
First responders battle barn fire in Mason County, W.Va.(AP images)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First responders are working to control a fully involved tractor-trailer and barn fire along Route 35.

According to Mason County dispatch, the fire began just after midnight on Tuesday on Kanawha Valley Road. Because of the severity of the fire portions of Route 35 have been closed while several fire departments get the fire under control. The tractor-trailer was filled with paper products and parked beside the barn. At this time it is unknown what started the fire and the extent of the damage.

In addition to the road closure, the fire has also knocked down several powerlines. This has caused nearly a thousand AEP customers to be without power.

There is no word on a possible restoration time for power.

We will be following this developing story and will bring you updates right here on WSAZ.com

