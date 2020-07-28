Charleston Police release video of officer beaten while responding to a disturbance call

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Police Department has released body cam video of a violent encounter between an officer and suspect last week. Police said a 911 call came in on the early morning of July 22, claiming that Anthony Gamble, 31, was allegedly throwing rocks at a Greyhound Bus at the station on Reynolds Street in Charleston.

“Hey, why are you throwing stuff at (the bus),” said Patrol Officer McCoy to Gamble when first arriving on scene. “You need to go somewhere, you need to go somewhere.”

“You want me to (slap) you with a rock?” replied Gamble.

Shortly after an exchange of words, Officer McCoy and Gamble got into a violent altercation. In the video, you can hear McCoy screaming and yelling into her radio that Gamble was trying to take her gun.

“I think it’s important to see what our officers go through on a day-to-day basis, this situation is a little more aggressive than what we encounter,” said Deputy Chief Scott Dempsey with Charleston Police Department. “Even not in today’s world, anytime in a Police officer’s world you have to deal with people like this unfortunately.”

The officer ended up on the ground with Gamble on top of her but within minutes, other officers arrived to assist. The second video released was dash camera video from inside Cpl. Hackney’s cruiser. You can see in the video officers throwing Gamble off of McCoy and after a brief use of force, Gamble was taken into custody without any further injuries.

“Fortunately the officers were close by, the shift change was about to happen from day shift to night shift so the officers were really close and were able to listen to the radios and respond quickly,” said Dempsey.

Dempsey said McCoy has only been on the job for a few months but her, and the other officers responding, handled the situation perfectly.

“The Chief and I, as well as the Mayor’s office, are very proud of our officers in the way they handled the situation, they showed great restraint when it comes to these types of situations and I thought they handled the situation flawlessly.”

Gamble has been arraigned and sent to the South Central Regional Jail, police said they are not sure at this time if Gamble was under the influence of any substance.

He was charged with attempting to disarm an officer, malicious assault of a police officer and obstructing an officer.

