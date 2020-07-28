Coronavirus death toll increases in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More West Virginians have been lost to the coronavirus pandemic.

The DHHR says an 87-year-old woman from Wood County and a 47-year-old woman from Berkeley County have passed away from COVID-19 complications.

As of 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports there have been 268,039 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 6,119 total cases and 108 deaths.

1,628 cases are still considered active in the state.

4,381 West Virginians have recovered from virus complications.

The cumulative positive rate is currently at 2.28 percent.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (28/0), Berkeley (600/22), Boone (68/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (51/1), Cabell (281/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (2/0), Fayette (121/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (42/1), Greenbrier (83/0), Hampshire (65/0), Hancock (86/5), Hardy (50/1), Harrison (165/1), Jackson (154/0), Jefferson (280/5), Kanawha (697/13), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (51/2), Logan (93/0), Marion (155/4), Marshall (109/2), Mason (41/0), McDowell (16/1), Mercer (108/0), Mineral (96/2), Mingo (104/2), Monongalia (824/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (26/1), Ohio (241/0), Pendleton (27/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (98/22), Putnam (152/1), Raleigh (134/4), Randolph (203/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (5/0), Taylor (38/1), Tucker (8/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (34/2), Wayne (174/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (218/11), Wyoming (17/0).

