Corrections employees, inmates test positive for COVID-19

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Several employees and inmates at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) made the announcement Tuesday. They reported that ten employees have now tested positive since the outbreak of six of which have since recovered.

ODRC also reported that 15 inmates are currently in quarantine with 4 additional inmates awaiting test results.

Scioto County EMA continues to monitor the situation at the Lucasville prison.

