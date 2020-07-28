Advertisement

COVID-19 cases confirmed at assisted living facility

Two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at an assisted living facility.
Two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at an assisted living facility.(AP images)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at an assisted living facility in Huntington.

According to Woodlands Retirement Community CEO Jeff Harkins, one resident and one employee recently tested positive for the virus.

Harkins said both are doing well.

The facility is working to follow all guidelines put in place by the Cabell Huntington Health Department.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Judge blocks Columbus ordinance forcing 10 p.m. bar and restaurant closure

Updated: 21 minutes ago
A Franklin County judge has granted a temporary restraining order against the enforcement of an ordinance forcing Columbus bars and restaurants to close at 10 p.m.

Local

COVID-19 KY | 532 new cases, 10 new deaths

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
532 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 28,126.

WSAZ Investigates

Family sues over mysterious body found in Kanawha grave

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
A family in Kanawha County is suing the owner of a cemetery because a mysterious body was found in their family plot.

Local

West Virginia gives residents absentee ballot voting option

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner says all voters will have the option to use an absentee ballot in November due to concerns with the coronavirus.

Latest News

News

Options for Ohio State season ticket holders

Updated: 1 hour ago
Ohio State season ticket holders have options for 2020 football season.

Local

Portion of State Route 7 shut down due to rock fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say the boulder breached the barrier wall near the Chesapeake exit and is currently blocking both westbound lanes.

News

First COVID-19 death reported in Martin County, Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
First COVID-19 death reported in Martin County, Kentucky.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | How to answer your children's questions before returning to school

Updated: 2 hours ago

Local

COVID-19 ruled not a contributing factor of Mount Olive Correctional inmate’s death

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials announced Tuesday that the 73-year-old passed away on July 17 while receiving hospice care for stage four metastatic cancer.

Local

Southern Local District board approves back to school plans

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The board of education voted to provide two options, face to face five days per week and a remote learning option for those who do not want to come back.