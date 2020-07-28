COVID-19 cases confirmed at assisted living facility

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at an assisted living facility in Huntington.

According to Woodlands Retirement Community CEO Jeff Harkins, one resident and one employee recently tested positive for the virus.

Harkins said both are doing well.

The facility is working to follow all guidelines put in place by the Cabell Huntington Health Department.

