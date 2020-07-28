COVID-19 KY | 532 new cases, 10 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state’s positivity rate has decreased for the first time in four days.

During his press conference about the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Beshear announced that the percentage of people who test positive for the virus now stands at 5.08 percent.

“I hope. I’ll just say it I hope this is us starting to see, because the time period is right, where the facial covering requirement is starting to kick in and help.”

532 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 28,126.

Gov. Beshear said Tuesday that 21 of those cases were children under the age of five, the youngest who tested positive being 2-months-old.

Gov. Beshear also confirmed 10 new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing that somber total to 719.

Monday, the governor announced the closing of bars for two weeks and a 25 percent capacity limit for restaurants.

When asked about the state’s mask mandate, Gov. Beshear said he anticipates it will be extended.

7,470 Kentuckians have recovered from virus complications so far and 599,251 have been tested for the virus.

