COVID-19 ruled not a contributing factor of Mount Olive Correctional inmate’s death

MOUNT OLIVE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Although an inmate at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex tested positive shortly before his death, the treating medical provider has determined his passing was not related to COVID-19.

Officials announced Tuesday that the 73-year-old passed away on July 17 while receiving hospice care for stage four metastatic cancer.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that a case involving a positive test for COVID-19 should not be reported as a COVID-19 death if medical opinion concludes it did not cause or contribute to the death. That is the finding of the treating medical provider contracted by the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The inmate tested negative for COVID-19 twice in June during the enhanced testing at the correctional complex.

The inmate was tested again when he returned to Mount Olive after receiving care at a hospital, and it was this third test that came back positive.

Following his return to the facility, he was in quarantine.

