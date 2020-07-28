Advertisement

Demolition begins on old Cabell County jail building

The building is more than 80 years old, but has been closed down for more than a decade.
Demolition of the old Cabell County jail building begins Tuesday in Huntington.
Demolition of the old Cabell County jail building begins Tuesday in Huntington.(Katie Wilson)
By Katie Wilson
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Demolition started on the old Cabell County jail building Tuesday.

The building is more than 80 years old, but has been closed down for more than a decade.

Some are welcoming its tear-down.

“I think it’s just a waste of space, for real,” said Huntington native T.K. Rivers. “It was all raggidy and just falling apart, looking.”

Others say it’s bittersweet.

“I’ve always been a little bit of a history buff,” said Cabell County Accounting Clerk Charles Adkins. “Anytime you see a building that’s been around that long, it makes me a little sad.”

Built in 1940, the building is packed with history.

It was created as a jail, but after the Western Regional Jail put it out of business, it was used more for holding or transporting inmates to court.

Eventually, it became just storage.

“Overtime the building kept degrading and degrading and it was just not functional,” said Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle. “We couldn’t repurpose this building. As you can see, the metal structure and the way it was built, it could not be repurposed for offices or anything. The only real solution was to bring it down.”

As the deteriorated building comes down, its history is revealed once more.

Jail cells controlled by levers in an old slam system can be seen, as well as living quarters for wardens and trustees.

Construction could continue up until late September.

